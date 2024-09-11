Fox High School Under 'Soft' Lockdown, Low-Level Threat Made To Several Schools

Fox High School in Carter County is under a soft lockdown, according to a representative from the school.

Wednesday, September 11th 2024, 10:10 am

By: News 9


They said this is due to an "unviable" low-level threat against several schools.

The school will not dismiss early, but they said parents can come to get their kids if they want.

The school has extra security working as well.

Though Fox is not far from the explosion near Maysville, this soft lockdown is unrelated to the explosion.
