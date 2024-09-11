Neighbors Ask Court For Protection From Edmond Resident

New court documents detail the chaos in an Edmond neighborhood the night of an officer-involved shooting. Police say a man set fire to his home and with him now in jail, neighbors are turning to the court for protection against him.

Police say Ross Norwood set fire to his own home and swung an object wildly at neighbors and police.

The residents who tried to help now live in fear, they’re so afraid of Norwood that they've been granted a protective order.

Last week police said that Ross Norwood caused extensive damage to his home, “There was a suspect on the scene who lit fire to the carpet on his porch,” said Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward.

And when neighbors tried to come to the aid of a Norwood who they believed to be troubled, his erratic behavior climaxed. “I think there are always concerns living next to someone with mental illness, for them and for others,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. “Was swinging a knife at the calling party,” said Ward.

In protective orders petitioned this week, Norwood's neighbor said as he tried to help that Norwood "slashed at me with a long, slender object," and then "went after my wife." She ran back to the couple's home to retrieve a gun fearing for their safety.

Police eventually arrived and confronted Norwood in his driveway. “During that confrontation that suspect was shot,” said Ward.

Still behind bars residents said they feared, with the means to get out of jail, that they needed to be more concerned than ever about Norwood's behavior. “They are a danger to themselves and to others when they don’t have the help they need,” said a neighbor.

In a letter to a judge, his neighbors wrote, "I fear for myself and my family for future incidents, including retaliation for the role I played in the night's events."

“Moving forward I would hope for help for him and safety for the neighborhood,” said a neighbor.