1 Dead, Lanes Closed On Lake Hefner Parkway After Accident

Southbound lanes of Lake Hefner Parkway are closed at Northwest 63rd Street and Britton Road due to a fatal accident.

By: News 9

Drivers are asked to exit at 63rd Street.

OCPD confirms that a mother was taking her 40-year-old son to a local hospital for a mental episode when he became irate in the vehicle. She then pulled over on the side of the road, her son then exited the vehicle and ran out into traffic being hit, and killed by several vehicles.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.