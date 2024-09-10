Oklahoma City Latino Organization Focusing On Expanding Services For Community Members

An organization in Oklahoma City is working to expand its existing programs for Latino students and community members, organizers say.

-

A historic Latino organization is working to make a positive change for Oklahoma City residents, organizers say.

With Hispanic Heritage Month beginning in five days, leaders with the Latino Community Development Agency say they focus on the elevation of Latinos by bringing medical care, child care and financial literacy programs.

Organization CEO Salvador Ontiveros said the LCDA began almost 30 years ago with Latino clubs sponsored in Putnam City Schools, which provided bilingual services, leadership training and full-ride college scholarships for Latino students.

"These Latino clubs are important because we will be providing soft skills, how to apply to college, how to apply for scholarships," Ontiveros said. "Last year we were able to give out over $50,000 worth of scholarships for 29 deserving students."

Outside of schools, the Ontiveros said they provide over 24 programs for more than 40,000 people in the Oklahoma City metro, including helping residents register to vote, fight against domestic violence and visit the Oklahoma Children's Hospital's Super Niños Clinic, as well as have access to low-cost day care services.

As the center continues to expand, Ontiveros said they are in need of more bilingual therapists to help.

Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicks off Sept. 15, and will run until Oct. 15.