Dean Blevins: Benching Jackson Arnold Would Lead To Incomprehensible Consequences

Back-up quarterback Michael Hawkins is an elite talent but make no mistake, Jackson Arnold should be QB1 for the Sooners. News 9's Sports Director Dean Blevins shares his perspective on the offensive issues plaguing Oklahoma.

-

Bad offense normally leads to the vocal minority demanding the head of the offensive coordinator. But this time, the cry among Sooners fans is directed at the quarterback.

After an unimpressive 2-0 start, No.15 Oklahoma has serious problems offensively. We go back to what we screamed from the mountaintop this summer and preseason: National Gatorade High School Player Of The Year, Jackson Arnold, will only be as good as his surrounding cast.

With elite running backs, slot receivers, and a newfound tight end game, the issues needing immediate improvement are obvious: the beat-up and below-average line, and the injury-depleted wide receiving corps.

Do you have any idea how hard signing another five-star top national quarterback would be for Oklahoma? Lincoln Riley lives in Los Angeles... I’ll expound on those deficiencies and limitations later.

For now, take a look at the video at the top of this page. It’s from Sunday night’s Sports Blitz. And it makes one thing crystal clear: While the quick-triggered fans (critics) are calling for this extremely gifted quarterback to be replaced, I’ll state that the very real potential ramifications could not be more deadly. If you don’t think Georgia and a long list of other winning programs needing a quarterback next year, wouldn’t bundle up a deal and pounce. This isn’t 1955, 1975, 2000 or even 2019. The ability to grab a bag of cash and transfer-to-play immediately is the world we live in.

One more thing before you look at this video. I was the first to suggest that the gifted true freshman athlete and quarterback, Mike Hawkins, be given a package of plays – remember Kyler Murray, The Bulldozer, and others? – to take advantage of his unique, different, and valuable skill set.

One that doesn’t require him to be able to read the fast, ferocious, and stout SEC defenses. A potential curveball that rightly leaves Arnold as the clear starter and leader of this team. After this inexplicably awful start to 2024, I’ll be stunned if that’s not part of the plan moving forward.

I hope you enjoy the read and that you’ll watch not only the award-winning Blitz regularly but watch sportscasts and follow News9.com.