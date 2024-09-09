Gun Magazine Found At Choctaw High School

Choctaw High School was on lockdown Monday after a gun magazine was found on school property, according to the Choctaw Police Department. Police say they are investigating.

According to a follow-up email sent to parents, Superintendent of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools, David Reid stated that a magazine was found on Choctaw High School property Monday morning. A student reported this to the Choctaw-Nicoma Park officers, who then searched for and found the magazine.

The email stated that there was no weapon associated with the magazine found, and no threats were made. The superintendent added that "out of an abundance of caution, CHS went into a full campus lockdown".

The statement also said that the magazine is believed to belong to a small caliber handgun.

The superintendent stated that CNP Police officers along with Choctaw Police began an investigation. The release states that "it is still unclear how or why the magazine was on the campus, but no evidence of a weapon was found and there was never an imminent threat".

CHS will be back open for a regular school day on Tuesday, and additional resource officers will be available to "help alleviate concerns from students, parents, and staff", according to the email.

The full email can be read below:

"As stated in the previous email, a magazine was found in the lower parking lot on the CHS campus by a student. The student reported this to the CNP Police Officers who searched and found the magazine. There was no weapon associated with the magazine nor a threat made of any kind, but out of an abundance of caution, CHS went into a full campus lockdown. The magazine was to a smaller caliber handgun.

The CNP Police Officers gathered additional officers from the Choctaw PD and began an investigation. It is still unclear how or why the magazine was on the campus, but no evidence of a weapon was found and there was never an imminent threat.

At the conclusion of the day, the CNP Police Officers made a full sweep of the campus to ensure the campus is safe.

CHS will be back open for a regular school day tomorrow; however, we will continue to have additional resource officers available to help alleviate concerns from students, parents and/or staff.

Across the district, we work with CNP Police officers and other local officials to prepare for emergencies. The lockdown plan worked effectively, and everyone was safe and sound inside the building. I would like to praise the swift efforts of the students, teachers and administration from CHS to keep everyone safe. We appreciate the critical work of the CNP Police Department as well as our local Choctaw Police Department today and every day.

Thank you to all of the parents who displayed patience while working with administrators to ensure the safety of all students throughout the day and during pick-up time. Your child’s health and safety will remain our top priority.

Respectfully,

David Reid, Superintendent"