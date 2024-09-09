1 Hospitalized In SW Oklahoma City Shooting

Monday, September 9th 2024, 4:51 am
One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police said at around 2 a.m. officers responded to a scene near Southwest 74th Street and South May Avenue.
Officers said one person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any information about the victim or a possible suspect.
September 9th, 2024
September 9th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 5th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024