1 Hospitalized In SW Oklahoma City Shooting

A shooting left one person injured Monday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

Monday, September 9th 2024, 4:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said at around 2 a.m. officers responded to a scene near Southwest 74th Street and South May Avenue.

Officers said one person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about the victim or a possible suspect.
