Lincoln Christian Edges Heritage Hall 28-20 in Friday Night Clash

By: News 9

Lincoln Christian edged out Heritage Hall 28-20 on Friday night, despite a standout performance from Chargers wide receiver JerRod Williams Jr.

Williams made his presence felt early, intercepting a pass on the Bulldogs’ opening possession. Moments later, Heritage Hall quarterback Conner Quintero connected with Williams on a deep shot, as he raced into the end zone for the score. Williams added a fumble recovery and a 39-yard touchdown reception — all in the first quarter.

Lincoln Christian responded, though, as Titan Price broke free for a touchdown run, helping the Bulldogs claw back into the game.

The Bulldogs ultimately secured the victory, holding off a late charge from Heritage Hall to win the rematch 28-20.