Mustang Rolls Past Yukon 52-14 in Canadian County Rivalry

The Mustang Broncos opened their season with an emphatic 52-14 victory over the Yukon Millers on Friday night, powered by standout performances from quarterback Trajon Williamson and the Johnson brothers.

By: News 9

Mustang quickly established control, taking an 8-0 lead on their opening drive. Yukon, led by quarterback Carter Creach, responded with a promising drive as he connected with Logan Jones deep into Mustang territory. However, the Millers couldn't capitalize, failing to convert on a crucial fourth down.

Yukon missed several scoring opportunities in the first half, including a long touchdown pass called back. Their woes deepened after a high snap sailed past the punter, resulting in a safety and a 10-0 Mustang lead.

Williamson then hit wide receiver Jaytee Johnson — brother of current Oklahoma defensive back Jacobe Johnson — for a deep touchdown, extending the Broncos' lead to 17-0.

In the second quarter, Williamson connected with another Johnson brother, Jayden, for a touchdown. The Broncos took a commanding 31-0 lead into halftime.

Mustang’s offense continued to roll in the second half, adding to their total and securing the 52-14 victory over the Millers, who were coming off a 10-point win over Putnam City West.