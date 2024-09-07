4 Movies Coming To Oklahoma In September

From cult classics to big franchise blockbusters, September has a wide variety of movies hitting the big screen.

By: Destini Pittman

From highly-anticipated sequels to psychological thrillers and family-friendly fun, September is shaping up to be an interesting month for moviegoers. With a diverse lineup of movies, there is something for everyone.

Here are just a few movies you can catch in theaters across Oklahoma this September.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Sept. 6

Releasing more than 30 years after the original film, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” follows Lydia Deetz from the 80s cult classic “Beetlejuice.” Lydia returns to Winter River from the original film with her rebellious teenage daughter Astrid played by Jenna Ortega. When Astrid accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife Lydia has to call on Beetlejuice to help save her daughter. Micheal Keaton and Winona Ryder reprise their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz. This film is rated PG-13.

Speak No Evil, Sept. 13

“Speak No Evil” is a remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name. When the Dalton family gets invited to stay at the secluded country house of a family they met on vacation, they soon realize something is not right. The Daltons realize the family they are staying with might be hiding something sinister. Starring James McAvoy, this film mixes elements of horror, mystery, thriller, and drama. This film is rated R.

Transformers One, Sept 13.

“Transformers One” is the newest installment in the Transformers Universe and shows the origin story of sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron. The two who were once close friends changed the fate of Cybertron forever. With stars like Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlet Johansson, there is no doubt that this film has a star-studded cast. This film is rated PG.

The Wild Robot, Sept 27.

Based on the book series of the same name, “The Wild Robot” follows a robot named Roz. When Roz is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, he has to adapt and build relationships with the animals on the island. This animated movie has characters voiced by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, and Kit Conner. This film is rated PG.