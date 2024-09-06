Medical Minute: Ear Tubes

A new device called the "Hummingbird" allows doctors to perform ear tube procedures without general anesthesia, offering a quicker and safer option for young children like Bryson, who has remained infection-free since the procedure.

By: News 9, CBS News

About one million children need ear tube surgery because of frequent ear infections and other problems every year. A new FDA-cleared device called “The Hummingbird” is making the procedure faster and easier.

Bryson, a typical 1.5-year-old who loves the playground, had been struggling with recurring ear infections since starting daycare earlier this year. His mother, Taylor Pinkus, noticed that the infections became frequent, leading to the decision for Bryson to get ear tubes.

"The plan was for June," Pinkus said, expecting the standard ear tube procedure, which typically requires general anesthesia and takes place in an operating room. However, just before the scheduled surgery, she learned about a new device called the "Hummingbird."

This innovative device allows doctors to place ear tubes in young children without the need for general anesthesia. Dr. Gregory Allen, a pediatric otolaryngologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, performed the procedure using the Hummingbird.

The device acts like a piercing gun, quickly creating a hole in the eardrum and placing the tube in a matter of minutes. "Because it's very quick and the device makes it very safe to do in young children, we can do it in the office with minimal discomfort," said Dr. Allen.

Pinkus, who was able to stay with her son during the procedure, appreciated the comfort and ease the new device offered. "The entire procedure lasted maybe 3-4 minutes, and as soon as he was unwrapped and in my arms, he was fine," she shared.

Since getting his ear tubes earlier this summer, Bryson has been free of ear infections and is back to enjoying his time on the playground.

"It's been a great experience," Pinkus said, grateful for the new option that allowed her son to avoid the operating room while staying healthy.