Did You Catch That? 5 Moments From The Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens Game

While the big story from the 2024 NFL Kickoff is the Chiefs' 27-20 win over Baltimore, viewers may have noticed a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments from Thursday night's game.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Kansas City Chiefs came out on top over the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff game to start the season. However, it wasn't just the action on the field that caught the attention of fans.

Here are five moments that captured attention as they tuned in the first game of the NFL regular season.

Taylor Swift Steals The Show (Again)

Chief-Ravens was the season opener for the most popular league in the United States, but it was pop star Taylor Swift who stood in the spotlight for much of the game.

What proved to be the latest Swift-related obsession in the early 'September' matchup was her 'Timeless' wardrobe for the occasion, sporting a denim top and shorts, as well as her 'Red' above-the-knee, high-heeled boots.

Cats. Poisonous Or No?

And then there was this fan at the Chiefs-Ravens game holding a sign with the words "Travis, remind Jason cats are not poisonous" written on it.

This is a reference to a recently released episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, which features Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

In the podcast episode, Jason playfully remarks that he 'lies' to his children about cats being poisonous, in order to prevent them from having a cat.

Isaiah Likely's Toe

Down 27-20, the Ravens were in desperate need of another score to catch back up to the Chiefs.

With time expiring in the final play of the game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fired a pass to tight end Isaiah Likely, who was in the endzone. Likely came down with the ball, and it seemed like Baltimore was able to pull off a miracle.

However, upon further review, it was revealed Likely's foot was ever-so-slightly out of bounds when he landed after the catch.

Xavier Worthy, A Bills Blunder?

After a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to obtain the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs ended up selecting Xavier Worthy, the wide receiver from the University of Texas, who ended up scoring two touchdowns in his debut in the team's win over Baltimore. He scored the first time he touched the ball.

Suffice to say, fans of several other NFL teams are expressing their frustration with Buffalo, who may have inadvertently gifted the Chiefs another jewel to their diamond-encrusted roster.

Creed Humphrey's Block

Lastly, Creed Humphrey, the Shawnee, Oklahoma, native and former Sooners center, made an impact in Kansas City's first scoring drive of the game on Thursday.

Selected by the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 300-pound lineman showed he has enough speed to back up the Chiefs' even-speedier receivers.