Cowboys Fans Encouraged To 'Stripe The Stadium' As OSU Hosts Arkansas

With a difficult matchup expected for Oklahoma State when the Cowboys host Arkansas on Saturday, fans attending the game have the option to participate in striping the stadium in orange and white, university officials say.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday morning in Stillwater, and the university is asking fans to take part in striping the stadium.

The Cowboys and Razorbacks are 1-0 for the season so far, winning their season openers against South Dakota State and Arkansas Pine-Bluff, respectively.

News 9 sports analyst Toby Rowland said if the Cowboys hope to prevail over Arkansas, there must be some adjustments.

"I think Arkansas is really going to try to run the ball down their throats, going to have to pack the box, stop this Arkansas rushing attack, which was really good in the opening game," Rowland said. "Alan Bowman is going to need to be good in this one because I think Arkansas is going to do everything they can to bottle up Ollie Gordon, so make enough plays through the air in the passing game to keep Arkansas' defense on ice."

With a difficult matchup expected for the Cowboys, university officials said fans going to the game can support their team by checking the OSU football website to know what color clothing they should wear in their section of seating if they wish to participate in striping the stadium.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.