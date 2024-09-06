OKC Man Encourages Prostate Cancer Screenings After Early Detection Saved His Life

A metro man knows what it means to fight the good fight. He overcame prostate cancer after his diagnosis in 2014, and he is using his experience to help others.

Herschel Johnson wants people to know cancer is not always a death sentence. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and Herschel encourages men to get screened to get ahead of any problem. The past offers Johnson clarity about the battle he was preparing to conquer.

“It’s devastating when you’re told you’ve got the big C,” Johnson said. “Be a fighter. Don’t give up.”

Prostate cancer struck his family with many battles.

“My four brothers, three uncles, two first cousins all had prostate cancer,” Johnson said.

Johnson said cancer took on a new meaning when a doctor said that word to him.

“First, it’s denial,” Johnson said. “Then, ‘Why me?’ And then eventually acceptance and ‘what are you gonna do about it.”

The American Association for Cancer Research shows African American men have the highest death rate for prostate cancer. Herschel prepared — and caught his cancer in time with help from doctors at OU Health in OKC.

“You can survive it,” Johnson said. “Ten Years — cancer free.”

Perhaps his 22 years of service with the U.S. Air Force helped shape his resilience.

“Seen a lot of the world,” Johnson said. “Taught me discipline. Yeah, brings back a lot of memories. In the military, there are times that you do things, and you don’t know what the outcome’s gonna be, but you prepare for it.

Now, Johnson focuses on his family and his grandkids. As Johnson looks back at old photos of his military service, he finds honor in protecting his family and neighbors.

“I was proud to serve my country,” Johnson said. “I'd do it all over again.”

He also takes pride in knowing he never gave up on his battle with cancer.

“Living well, enjoying life,” Johnson said. “It feels great. It really does.”