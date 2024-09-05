New Law Expands Sunday Alcohol Service For Canadian Co. Bars

With bars and pubs in Canadian County now able to serve alcohol earlier in the day, owners of businesses such as Grady’s 66 Pub in Yukon say they hope this brings the return of the local crowd.

-

With the beginning of football season, many bars in Canadian County are looking to capitalize on a new law allowing them to open earlier on Sundays.

With bars and pubs now able to serve alcohol earlier in the day, owners of businesses such as Grady’s 66 Pub in Yukon say they hope this brings the return of the local crowd.

"A number of businesses, they were losing the crowd," Grady’s 66 Pub owner Grady Cross said. "They were all going to Oklahoma City, and we want to keep our people here."

Before March of this year, the earliest time bars in Canadian County could serve alcohol was 2 p.m., meaning guests would still come to the bar, but not order any drinks.

Now opening up four hours earlier, Cross said he is thrilled about this law change and what it will do to positively impact business.

Cross said he is expecting at least double the amount of fans this Sunday compared to previous years, which he says is great for his small business.