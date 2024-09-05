Oklahoma City Schools' New Superintendent Eyes Improvement With Chronic Absenteeism

Oklahoma City Public Schools' new top leader shared concerns about a growing number of students missing class time.

-

Oklahoma City Public Schools' new top leader shared concerns about a growing number of students missing class time. OKCPS Superintendent Jamie Polk said students’ attendance is tied to learning outcomes including reading comprehension.

“It’s a high concern I have,” Polk said. “We would like to do better. This is a major problem in regards to chronic absenteeism.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education gave the state an F grade for attendance for the 2022-2023 school year.

“If they are chronically absent, there is a correlation between that and their reading scores,” Polk said.

The organization Attendance Works defines students who miss 10% of the school year as chronically absent. Data from the Oklahoma State Report Card shows students who face economic challenges are most likely to miss class time.

“That’s one of the things that we are really working on,” Polk said.

According to OKCPS’s Statistical Profile report, 92% of the students in Polk’s district are economically disadvantaged.

“Each child should be guaranteed one year of growth,” Polk said. “That’s our role.”

Polk said her team works to provide support systems for children with unstable home lives.

“If a child has one caring adult that can ensure that they’re getting what they need, it will make a significant difference,” Polk said.

Polk also worked with Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna’s office to develop holistic solutions.

“We had a task force of community members at the table saying, ‘What can we do to help,’” Polk said.

Polk said ninth-grade students' attendance can predict whether they will graduate on time. Polk said attendance is also vital to students' social development. That's why she said they must improve this metric. While the state has failed to pass the attendance test, Polk said she sees the past as a learning experience and a chance to improve for the future.

“I also have hope,” Polk said. “We say we have a seat for every child. That means something to us.”