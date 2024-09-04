Edmond Neighbors React To Fire, Officer-Involved Shooting

An Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a house fire on Wednesday turned into an officer-involved shooting.

An Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a house fire on Wednesday turned into an officer-involved shooting. An Edmond police officer shot a man in his driveway. Police officials said the suspect was armed with a knife and threatening residents. The suspect was transported to OU Medical Center early Wednesday morning. His condition was unknown.

Neighbors believed the man had mental health issues and said they had been warning police since last week.

Edmond fire crews were called to a home near East 15th Street and Bryant Avenue around midnight. Neighbors told News 9 off camera the homeowner was acting erratically and lit a rolled-up carpet on his front porch on fire.

“We have some fire that’s migrated up the second floor into the attic,” said Deputy Chief Christ Denton, Edmond Fire Department. “They’re chasing that right now.”

The fire department called Edmond police to assist at the scene. The homeowner allegedly swiped a knife or some kind of object at one of his neighbors. Police found the suspect holding the object in his driveway.

“That’s when shots were fired,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department. “One adult male was hit, transported to OU Medical Center downtown and his current status right now is unknown.”

Neighbors said the suspect recently started showing dangerous and odd behavior. One woman filed for a victim's protective order against the man the day before the fire and officer-involved shooting. The woman told News 9 the suspect attempted to break into her home. She said she contacted Edmond police multiple times about the man's behavior fearing for her safety and worried something more could happen.

As for the scene, police and the fire department said it was still under investigation.

“We will release more information as we have it,” said Ward.

Police said no one was injured by the fire or by the suspect. Police and the fire department have not confirmed if the cause of the house fire was arson.