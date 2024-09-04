Oklahoma Host Family Welcomes 5th Exchange Student, Embraces New Traditions

Since 2020, Lindsey Feazel has hosted several exchange students, blending cultures and traditions. Her latest student, Vettorea from Italy, is eager to experience American high school.

By: News 9, Nii Nettey

-

Lindsey Feazel is an exchange host here in Oklahoma. She's opened her doors to many exchange students since 2020.

Having exchange students brought in many different lifestyles and traditions. Feazel says that the experience has mixed many cultures and families.

It's an experience she says is like none other. Vettorea is Feazel's fifth exchange student. Vettorea home country is Italy and she's excited to experience American high school.

If being an exchange host is something that interests you, you can contact them at www.asse.com or you can contact Lindsey directly at lindseyfeazel.asse@gmail.com