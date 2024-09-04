'Paid Professional Parent:' DHS In Need Of Specialized Foster Parents

The Department of Human Services is trying to recruit more people to become specialized foster parents. These foster parents would work with individuals in the foster care system ages three and up with developmental disabilities who receive Developmental Disabilities Services (or DDS) waivers.

-

The Department of Human Services is trying to recruit more people to become specialized foster parents.

These foster parents would work with individuals in the foster care system ages three and up with developmental disabilities who receive Developmental Disabilities Services (or DDS) waivers.

DHS says its foster care system currently has a greater need for specialized foster parents than regular ones and the programs director says they need at least 300 more families to close the gap.

“One in 10 folks that we serve need a specialized foster care placement. Some of our folks may have a hard time articulating what their needs are. We have some individuals that are nonverbal,” DDS Program Director Lindsey Jones said. “We have around 70 families right now, and we need closer to about 450.”

Jones explained a foster family’s ability to meet these needs isn't about professional experience with intellectual or developmental disabilities. “There's a misconception maybe that you have to have been in the field, but you don't. We are just interested in anybody that wants to take care of someone else, to provide a really great life for them,” she said.

DHS is in search of caring and compassionate people to open their homes. “They get to help that person grow. They get to help them change. They get to help them learn. And again, our goal is to help the individuals that we serve live their best lives. And as a foster parent, they have that opportunity to give that to someone,” Jones said.

Specialized foster parents are paid through a daily rate and room and board compensation.

Applicants also receive training, and a case manager and specialists are available through DHS for each individual they foster. “This is really seen as like a paid professional parent role,” Jones said.

Applicants must be 21 years old, be able to stay at home, pass a background check, complete yearly training, and provide an individual bedroom for the person they are fostering.

You can learn more and apply on the DHS website.

The DHS is also hosting a free webinar on specialized foster care on September 12 for those interested in learning more.

Registration can also be found on the DHS website.