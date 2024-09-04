The Porch Gears Up For Charity Hockey Game For Veterans And First Responders

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took to the ice ahead of a charity hockey game for first responders and veterans.

By: News 9

-

An Oklahoma City hockey organization is preparing for a charity match next week to honor veterans and first responders.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with the Oklahoma Warrior Veteran Ice Hockey program, who are set to play a hockey match on Sept. 11 in remembrance of veterans and first responders.

Kyle Rausch, the founder and president of Oklahoma Warrior, said his organizationw as founded four years ago to provide recreational therapy, and to help its members take care of each other.

"We founded in 2020, our main mission is to provide recreational therapy for veterans, veterans with disabilities, and combat veteran suicide," Rausch said. "That's a huge thing in our veteran community. Gets folks out on the ice to do something healthy."

Rausch said there will be two games played next week, one at 5 p.m. and another at 6:15. There is no price of admission, and Rausch said all they ask if for a simple donation to help their efforts.

The Sept. 11 matchups will be played at the Blazers Ice Centre near Interstate 240 and Interstate 35.