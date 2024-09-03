2 Dead In Crash South Of Stillwater

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash just south of Stillwater on Tuesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two motorcycles were traveling northbound on US-177 in Payne County when a truck pulling a trailer, traveling southbound, attempted to make a left turn onto another roadway, crossing over into the northbound lanes as it made the turn.

OHP said it was during the truck's turn that the two motorcycles collided with the truck.

The drivers of both motorcycles were killed in the crash, but the driver of the truck was not injured.

US Route 177 was closed for a period but has been reopened.