Suspect Shot By Police During Standoff In SE Oklahoma City

The suspect involved in a standoff with authorities was shot by officers on the scene, police confirm.

By: News 9

An hours-long standoff came to an end Monday evening after a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home was shot by police.

The standoff began at around 4 p.m. when Oklahoma City Police officers responded to a home near Southeast 41st Street and South Shields Boulevard.

OCPD said the suspect shot at the landlord of the home they resided when the landlord attempted to evict them, before barricading themselves inside the home.

Officers on scene said the man refused to come out for several hours, and at one point fired at officers on scene.

"After shooting several rounds at officers, he then exited the home with the firearm," OCPD Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn said. "We had one officer discharge his firearm, striking that person."

Police said the suspect was then transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. The officer who fired at the suspect has since been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The suspects name has not been released at this time.

No officers were injured, and neither was the person who was shot at by the suspect before the standoff began.