State Highway 66 Set To Close For $48 Million Widening Project Near Wellston

A year-long construction project for State Highway 66 is set to begin on Tuesday near Wellston, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is set to close portions of State Highway 66 for a year-long widening project, the agency says.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, SH-66 will close near Wellston as part of the Turner Turnpike widening project.

OTA said traffic will have to shift in both directions in order to keep four lanes open during the $48 million construction project.

Local traffic will be re-routed.