Livestock Nutrition Center Says Feed Delivered To Rodeo Company Contained Antibiotics Deadly To Horses

Livestock Nutrition Center says their feed delivered to Beutler and Son Rodeo Company contained antibiotics that can kill horses.

By: News 9

Livestock Nutrition Center says their feed delivered to Beutler and Son Rodeo Company contained antibiotics that can kill horses.

Bennie and his son Rhett Beutler lost almost 70 of their horse in the past two weeks.

Related: 'If You Lose One, It's Too Dang Many:' Western Oklahoma Rodeo Company Loses Dozens Of Horses, Blames Bad Feed

They have provided rodeo livestock for more than 90 years to rodeos nationwide.

Livestock Nutrition said the feed contained monensin.

Here's the full statement from Livestock Nutrition:

We are truly sorry for what the Beutler family is going through.

Our preliminary tests show a load of feed delivered to Beutler and Son Rodeo Company in Elk City contained monensin, which can be toxic to horses. This likely occurred due to a combination of a failed cleanout procedure and a sensor malfunction. We have confirmed this is an isolated incident to this single load of feed from a single facility and no other feed has been impacted and is safe for animal consumption.

We take this seriously and are working with the State Departments of Agriculture in Oklahoma and Kansas and the FDA to get to the root cause of the problem and will take any and all corrective actions needed.

Words are cheap but we are dedicated to assist and support the Beutler family and make this right because

Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr.'s. Bennie and Rhett Beutler and family and everyone affected by the recent tragic event at their ranch. The loss of so many valued animals is devastating.