Holiday Travelers Hit Roads And Skies For Labor Day Weekend

Tens of millions of travelers are hitting the roads and skies this holiday weekend—the last major travel opportunity of the summer.

By: CBS News

Tens of millions of travelers are hitting the roads and skies this holiday weekend — the last major travel opportunity of the summer.

From California to Colorado to Texas and across the country, millions of Americans are hitting the road for the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend.

“We're gonna go to Philly and get a cheesesteak, then down to Roanoke through the Appalachians. So, some beautiful scenery,” one traveler said. Another warned, “The traffic is so horrible. It's gonna be terrible.”

Helping to fuel the travel surge, Americans are finding relief at the gas pump. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.35, nearly 50 cents lower than this time last year.

“Plan ahead on your trip. Have that route mapped out. That way you have an alternate route if you do encounter a lot of traffic on the interstate,” said Alex Diaz, a AAA spokesman.

A record number of air travelers are also expected, with the TSA projecting it will continue its record-breaking summer by screening over 17 million travelers this Labor Day weekend. Airlines are anticipating a surge in passengers, with American Airlines expecting nearly 14% more than last year and United Airlines around four percent more.

In Florida, officials are increasing DUI patrols both on the road and out on the water.

“If you're going to be drinking out there, be responsible. Have someone else be the captain of the boat, or take charge of that boat, because they are going to be enforcing DUIs,” said a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman.

AAA predicts that Labor Day travel will be up 9% over last year, with most people opting to drive to their vacation destinations. The top three busiest airports over the weekend are expected to be Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare, and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.