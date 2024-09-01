Oklahoma Native, UCO Graduate Competing In Paralympics On Sunday

Sunday, September 1st 2024, 8:53 am
Recent UCO graduate and Oklahoma native Derek Loccident is competing on the world stage at the Paralympics in Paris on Sunday.
Loccident said he lost his foot in a train accident in 2018, but said he hasn't let that stop him.
"There's days I just didn't feel like getting up because of phantom pain and like, just felt off, days got easier as I continued to keep showing up. I just keep showing up," Loccident said.
He will run the 100-meter race Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. Oklahoma time.
September 1st, 2024
September 3rd, 2024
September 2nd, 2024
September 2nd, 2024
September 3rd, 2024
September 2nd, 2024
September 2nd, 2024