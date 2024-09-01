Oklahoma Native, UCO Graduate Competing In Paralympics On Sunday

Recent UCO graduate and Oklahoma native Derek Loccident is competing on the world stage at the Paralympics in Paris on Sunday.

Sunday, September 1st 2024, 8:53 am

By: News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Recent UCO graduate and Oklahoma native Derek Loccident is competing on the world stage at the Paralympics in Paris on Sunday.

Loccident said he lost his foot in a train accident in 2018, but said he hasn't let that stop him.

"There's days I just didn't feel like getting up because of phantom pain and like, just felt off, days got easier as I continued to keep showing up. I just keep showing up," Loccident said.

He will run the 100-meter race Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. Oklahoma time.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 1st, 2024

September 3rd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

September 3rd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024