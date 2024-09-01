Oklahoma Native, UCO Graduate Competing In Paralympics On Sunday

Recent UCO graduate and Oklahoma native Derek Loccident is competing on the world stage at the Paralympics in Paris on Sunday.

By: News On 6

-

Recent UCO graduate and Oklahoma native Derek Loccident is competing on the world stage at the Paralympics in Paris on Sunday.

Loccident said he lost his foot in a train accident in 2018, but said he hasn't let that stop him.

"There's days I just didn't feel like getting up because of phantom pain and like, just felt off, days got easier as I continued to keep showing up. I just keep showing up," Loccident said.

He will run the 100-meter race Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. Oklahoma time.