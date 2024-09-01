OKC Religious Groups, Activists Rally Against Eastside Gun Violence

Metro religious groups and activists are calling for change over gun violence on the east side of Oklahoma City.

-

Metro religious groups and activists are calling for change over gun violence on the east side of Oklahoma City.

The group gathered Saturday afternoon, marching to a gas station where a 17-year-old was gunned down in August.

“These murders that are happening is just hitting on me, and I thought it was just time to, you know, do something,” said Tony Coursey, an organizer for the event.

Coursey says the religious groups, community members, and activist groups met in response to recent gun violence in the area.

The march went down Northeast 23rd Street towards Lottie Avenue, where a teenager lost his life.

Organizers believe the issue runs deeper than just violence.

“Because these are kids, these are not grown men, they're out here shooting at one another and going through the trauma that … society is pushing into the community,” said Donald Ray Antwine, a community member.

The march is meant to set an example for young people in the community and press for change.

Eastside community members in attendance say they hope to connect with struggling youth.

“A lot of our youth in our community, they see they're hopeless. They see no worth because here in America, we got stripped of our history,” said community member Chris McCain.

Organizers of Saturday's peace walk say they want to see more displays of unity like this on the east side.