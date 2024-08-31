Midwest City Man Convicted For Ramming OCPD Car In 2021

A jury convicts a man who rammed into an Oklahoma City police officer's squad car, and then started shooting.

By: News 9

-

A jury convicts a man who rammed into an Oklahoma City police officer's squad car, and then started shooting.

This happened in 2021 when court documents said Quinton Pace wanted police to kill him in the exchange near Northeast 52nd and MLK.

Jurors recommended he serve 35 years in prison, he's due back in court in October.

Related: Midwest City Man Accused Of Targeting Officer Admits He Wanted Police To Kill Him



