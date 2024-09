Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Vehicle Along I-40 In Oklahoma City

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed along I-40 overnight in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed along I-40 overnight in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Meridian.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Traffic in the area was backed up for several hours overnight but has since cleared.