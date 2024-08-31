'The Mercy Way:' Longtime OKC Nurse Reflects On Mercy Hospitals 50 years On Memorial Road

A metro hospital is celebrating five decades of service in the community.

A metro hospital is celebrating five decades of service in the community. Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City was built on Memorial Road in the middle of a cow pasture in August of 1974.

Del City’s Madalene Smith always knew she wanted to help people. She put her passion into practice at Mercy for half a century.

Those who step into Smith’s dining room will get a tour of her family’s history. Memories that could qualify as a museum with the number of photos, plaques, and trophies she proudly displays.

“Our boys have won a lot of awards,” said Smith, pointing at a photograph of her son John with a plethora of medals around his neck.

Her son John Smith won gold in Olympics wrestling in 1988 and 1992.

“He’s a good kid,” Smith said.

Athleticism and dedication run in her family and health care drives Smith's soul.

“I was a basketball player, and I had a scholarship,” Smith said. “I turned that down because I wanted to be a nurse.”

Smith began her nursing career in 1958 and would join the Mercy team at both OKC

“I loved every minute of it,” she said.

Bennett Geister was born at Mercy Hospital in 1984.

“It’s really, really special,” Geister said. “I saw the growth, saw the progress — saw the community growing up around the hospital.”

Now, Geister is Mercy Oklahoma City Communities’ new president.

“A great responsibility as much as it is an honor,” Geister said.

Geister hopes to build on the foundation the Sisters of Mercy and the community helped build.

“Fulfilling the vision those sisters had all those years ago,” Geister said. “I think of people like Herman & Ladonna Meinders, the Gaylord family the Love family and so many countless others that have contributed to our ability to provide the amazing health care that we’re providing today.”

Smith retired during the pandemic after her six decades of service.

“It broke my heart,” said Smith, reflecting on how much she misses her calling. “I’m so glad I worked in the good days.”

She acknowledged change over the years was difficult and beautiful all at once.

“We’ve come a long way,” Smith said.

Smith said people must have faith that yesterday’s work will lead to tomorrow’s success.

“We used to call it the Mercy Way,” Smith said. “We’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again.”