Edmond Memorial Kicks Off Season With 35-0 Win Over Del City

Edmond Memorial is looking to improve on its 3-7 record from last year, and the team got off to a strong start in its season opener.

By: News 9

In a moment of early season magic, Leland Smith, lined up at left tackle, sprinted down the middle wide open. Smashing through defenders, he adjusted his helmet and rumbled in for a touchdown. At 235 pounds, Smith proved tough to bring down.

It was tough going for Del City, however. A fumble in the middle of the second quarter had everyone diving for the ball, but Memorial came up with it. Offensive struggles continued for the Eagles, though some of their skill players showed promise.

The Bulldogs capitalized on the field position with a short, easy touchdown rush by Riley Baptiste. Edmond Memorial secured a big win to start the season, defeating DC 35-0.