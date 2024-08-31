EB, WB Lanes Of NW Expressway Closed After Power Lines Knocked Down

Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Northwest Expressway are closed after a truck knocked down powerlines near Candlewood Drive, according to authorities.

Friday, August 30th 2024, 9:13 pm

By: News 9


Authorities say a truck hit a pole near Northwest Expressway and Candlewood Drive.

OGE is currently on the scene responding.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

