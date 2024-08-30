The Heartwarming Greeter Who Brightens Every Day At Crest Foods

We all have our favorite grocery store, whether for prices, convenience, or location, but most customers come to this Crest store in Edmond expecting one thing.

It is a normal day at the grocery store, with shoppers looking for the best deals and shortest lines.

But in all the hustle and hurry, there is a calming reminder at Crest Foods on 15th and Santa Fe.

His name is Navor, and while many customers may not know his name, they do know him.

He’s been working at Crest Foods for 20 years as a greeter and grocery return person.

“I get my exercise too. I get to walk and talk all day long,” said Crest Foods greeter, Navor Sandoval.

His greetings are sincere

“God is good to me, so I have to be good to other people,” said Sandoval.

Kindness was instilled in him at an early age.

“I was just raised that way. My family is a Christian family, and they brought me up in a Christian home,” said Sandoval.

He is loved by the customers

“Every time I come in here, he is so kind and so helpful and always has a smile on his face, I mean it is just awesome,” said Customer Steve O’Brien.

“I know these kids, these youngster kids that are sixteen or eighteen they call me grandpa,” said Sandoval.

He always comes to work with a smile, even spreading love to his co-workers.

“He loves giving hugs and I just love that. Every time I see him it just brightens up my day because I get a hug,” said Arissa Sodari, cake decorator at Crest Foods.

“Sometimes I get a hug or two, I can’t help it, it’s my nature,” said Sandoval.

Even at 80 years young Navor has no plans to retire.

“If my health quits, then I have to quit, but as long as I can walk and talk, I don’t want to,” said Sandoval.

He genuinely loves his job, but more than that he loves people and just by doing his job, he is sure to brighten even the darkest day