Tiniest Hometown Hero Returns Home To Cherokee Following Heart Transplant

By: News 9

An Oklahoma baby got a warm welcome from his hometown of Cherokee this week. One-year-old Arthur Allen spent eight months in Dallas following a heart transplant. The family stopped in for a visit at News 9 on their way home.

“He's done more in his first year of life than most people have done in their entire life,” said Arthur’s mother Emily Allen.

Arthur’s journey began when he was just six months old. His family says he was diagnosed with Barth Syndrome and had to endure a heart transplant. After the surgery in Dallas, the family spent the months always from home in Texas during his recovery. He was finally released this week and on Wednesday the town held a huge homecoming celebration for him.

“People in our community really helped us not stress about the little things,” said Jeremiah Allen, Arthur’s father. “My boss said don't worry about your job, it'll be here when you're through.”

The family arrived home to a welcome home parade with people lining the streets to celebrate what they call their tiniest hometown hero. The community also celebrated Arthur’s first birthday. He turned one two days before he was discharged.

Arthur’s mom says she was told a video game will be dedicated to her son and available soon on the online gaming platform Steam.