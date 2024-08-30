Oklahoma City Dance Troupe Highlighting Local Performers

Choosing to stay and elevate other Oklahoma dancers and performers rather than moving out to another state, leaders from Legendz Entertainment say their journey began as something fun to do as a group.

Choosing to stay and elevate other Oklahoma dancers rather than moving out to another state, leaders from Legendz Entertainment say their journey began in November of 2023 as something fun to do as a group.

“It was just for fun, but we wanted to come together to dance for a little bit," Nicole “Tink” Vaughn said. "After that it just became Legendz Entertainment."

Now, having grown into a full-size production company, dancers say they look to lift up other Oklahomans.

“We are an entertainment team. We are based out of Oklahoma, majority of our talent is based all across our state," Devin “LegZ” Mccoy said. "We have dancers, and we have actors. We have cinematographers."

After releasing their first music video, which accumulated 5,000 views in its first month, the group of dancers decided to work with Filmmakers Ranch, a film studio in Spencer, Oklahoma.

“This is a remarkable, young, talented, group of young artists, who are coming together, they’re collaborating," Filmmakers Ranch co-founder Amy Jones said. "They’re not fighting, they’re not trying to one up each other, they’re coming together to come together and create some really incredible art."

With a goal in mind and a dream of bringing the world of dance to others in Oklahoma, Legendz Entertainment are looking to keep it all going.

“Creating from the ground up, and setting a nice foundation that people can firmly step on and rise up with helps the community locally to where they have that kind of outreach to get to those spots and get to those places,” dancer Jadyn Hicks said.

The group said they are still looking for a sponsor to allow them to make room for more creative acts.

If you would like to help the group out with donations, you can do so here.