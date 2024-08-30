Firefighters Extinguish NW Oklahoma City Grass Fire

Firefighters responded to a grass fire Friday morning in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Friday, August 30th 2024, 9:50 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A grass fire prompted a response from firefighters Friday morning in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OKCFD said firefighters responded to a grass fire shortly before 9 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North May Avenue.

According to the department, the fire was started by a propane stove that grew out of control.

OKCFD said residents in the area reported hearing explosions coming from the scene of the fire, which were caused by propane tanks used to fuel the stove.

No one was injured by the fire.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 1st, 2024

September 1st, 2024

September 1st, 2024

September 1st, 2024