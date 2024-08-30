OU Community Preparing For Season Opener Against Temple

With OU kicking off its first season in the Southeastern Conference by hosting the Temple Owls, fans are eagerly awaiting Friday afternoon's kickoff.

As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for their first game of the 2024 college football season on Friday, fans and Norman community members are coming out in support of their team.

With OU kicking off its first season in the Southeastern Conference by hosting the Temple Owls, fans are eagerly awaiting Friday afternoon's kickoff.

Additionally, the university said it has canceled classes on Friday, and are hoping to boost fans' experience with changes coming both before and during home games.

New for this season, tailgating spaces are expanding onto Boyd Lawn across from Campus Corner to the south, as well as down Asp Avenue and near the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

As to the fans commitment to having a great time, some have begun showing up at the gates to Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as early as predawn Friday, with a few freshman fraternity pledges outside the stadium saving a spot on Lindsey Street.

"I'm expecting it to be pretty crazy," OU freshman Ty Gossard said. "That's all I've been hearing about for the past two weeks is how crazy the game is going to be."

Fans heading to the game can expect more accessible Wi-Fi, more food options and a new tradition honoring native Oklahoman country music star Toby Keith before the game enters the fourth quarter.

SoonerScoop staff writer Eddie Radosevich, who championed the return of Lindsey Street tailgating, says the conference move from the Big 12 to the SEC is a big win for OU fans.

"The gameday experience, and especially with the home schedule that Oklahoma has this season with the seven home games, it's kind of unprecedented," Radosevich said. "I think Oklahoma fans can take care of the pregame side of it, now it's about the football team doing the other side.”

Kickoff against Temple is at 6 p.m.