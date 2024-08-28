Taytum Jones: The 15-Year-Old Tennis Prodigy Making Waves Across The Country

At just 15 years old, it's impossible to label Taytum Jones as anything other than a prodigy.

He just started his sophomore year of high school at Edmond North. He’s a four-point student and plays the cello like a concert professional, but those don't compare to his real passion.

“Tennis has always felt like a sport that I could really enjoy,” said Jones.

He started playing tennis at 9 years old, his mom, Starla Burks, saw something special about his game, however, she was more caught up in Taytum’s enjoyment.

“We didn’t even realize it at the time, but he was winning every tournament, and we just hadn’t really paid attention. And someone said you know you’re undefeated,” said Starla Burks, Taytum’s mother.

“I don’t want to be cocky or be boastful about the progress that I have done, because it’s all because of God,” said Jones.

His coach saw his potential early on.

“We were doing a kids for fun night and he didn’t want to eat candy because he had a match after we were done,” said coach Caitlyn Sagraves.

The discipline that he still carries with him today.

“On an average, I play around two to three hours a day, maybe more. In the summer I play up to five hours or more, and beyond,” said Jones.

His dedication is paying off.

“I’m sponsored by Diadem, I was able to reach out to them through one of the tournaments that they had,” said Jones.

Jones’s talent has taken him all over the country.

“I’ve been to Florida, I’ve been to Alabama last summer, I’ve been to Minnesota this summer, I’ve been to Texas, Kansas, Missouri,” said Jones.

This weekend he will head to New York for an exclusive camp that only two kids from each region of the country get invited to. While at the camp they will get to attend some US, Open tennis matches and meet some of the tennis professionals.

“I’m just thankful to God, just for him to put these people in my life and the blessings that I have,” said Jones.