Cashing In On Tourism: OKC Hotel Tax Increase Passed

Oklahoma City will soon cash in on tourism. Voters passed an increase to the city's hotel tax, the first in 20 years.

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 9:17 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Oklahoma City will soon cash in on tourism. Voters passed an increase to the city's hotel tax, the first in 20 years.

66 percent of residents supported raising the hotel tax from five and a half percent to just over 9 percent.

That tax is charged to anyone who stays overnight in a hotel or rents a home-sharing property, like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The city expects to bring in more than $11 million to promote tourism and make improvements to the fairgrounds and convention center.

RELATED: Proposed Increase In Oklahoma City Hotel Tax Up For Vote Tuesday
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 27th, 2024

August 29th, 2024

August 28th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024