Cashing In On Tourism: OKC Hotel Tax Increase Passed

Oklahoma City will soon cash in on tourism. Voters passed an increase to the city's hotel tax, the first in 20 years.

By: News 9

66 percent of residents supported raising the hotel tax from five and a half percent to just over 9 percent.

That tax is charged to anyone who stays overnight in a hotel or rents a home-sharing property, like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The city expects to bring in more than $11 million to promote tourism and make improvements to the fairgrounds and convention center.

