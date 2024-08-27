Man Arrested After Barricading Self Inside NW Oklahoma City Home

One person has been taken into custody Tuesday morning after officers surrounded a home in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 6:39 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One man was arrested Tuesday morning after barricading himself inside a home in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they were attempting to serve a warrant for the man before he locked himself inside a home near Northwest 39th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

OCPD said the man later came out of the home peacefully shortly after 6 a.m., and was taken into custody.

Police said Southern Nazarene University, which is located just west of the scene, has been notified of the standoff.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 27th, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024