Man Arrested After Barricading Self Inside NW Oklahoma City Home

By: News 9

One man was arrested Tuesday morning after barricading himself inside a home in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they were attempting to serve a warrant for the man before he locked himself inside a home near Northwest 39th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

OCPD said the man later came out of the home peacefully shortly after 6 a.m., and was taken into custody.

Police said Southern Nazarene University, which is located just west of the scene, has been notified of the standoff.