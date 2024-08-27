Man Arrested After Barricading Self Inside NW Oklahoma City Home

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 6:39 am
One man was arrested Tuesday morning after barricading himself inside a home in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said they were attempting to serve a warrant for the man before he locked himself inside a home near Northwest 39th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
OCPD said the man later came out of the home peacefully shortly after 6 a.m., and was taken into custody.
Police said Southern Nazarene University, which is located just west of the scene, has been notified of the standoff.
