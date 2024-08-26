Authorities Respond To Reports Of Body Found In NE OKC

Authorities are responding to reports of a body found in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

The scene is near Northeast 15th Street and North Phillips Avenue.

It is unconfirmed how the person died at this time, according to police.

Police say that the victim is inside a car. Police stated it appeared to look suspicious so Homicide Detectives were called to work the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.