3 GOP Lawmakers' Jobs On The Line In Tuesday Runoff Elections

Many Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday for municipal and school bond issues and run-off elections for the state legislature. The 10 runoff elections include three current republican office holders in jeopardy of losing their positions.

-

Many Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday for municipal and school bond issues and run-off elections for the state legislature.

The 10 runoff elections include three current republican office holders in jeopardy of losing their positions.

In a more than million dollar runoff northeast of the Oklahoma City metro, Lincon County voters will decide if House Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace will get a sixth term in the House.

Wallace is endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin.

His opponent Jim Shaw is endorsed by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

Shaw has raised more than $320,000, most of which is a personal loan to the campaign. Wallace has pulled in more than $745,000 for his campaign.

“I was surprised Chairman Wallace was forced into a runoff,” News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell said. “There was a lot of money, a lot of influence went into this race.”

East of Tulsa in Senate District 3 it’s a battle of endorsements. Incumbent Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens is endorsed by Attorney General Gentner Drummond, the State Fraternal Order of Police and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau. His challenger, Dr. Julie McIntosh, is endorsed by Gov. Stitt, Congressman Josh Brecheen, and Corporation Commissioner Kim David.

“Typically, these runoff races are about turn out,” Mitchell said, “An endorsement doesn’t make a bit of difference unless there is some sort of effort to use that endorsement to turn people out.”

In Broken Arrow’s House District 98, Incumbent Dean Davis is seeking his fourth term after a March 2023 public intoxication arrest and two previous DUI arrests. His challenger is 29-year-old teacher Gabe Woolley.

Davis earned just one vote more than Woolley in June's primary but still failed to reach 50 percent of the vote.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.