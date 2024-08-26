DHS In Need Of Foster Parents For Children With Special Needs

The State Department of Human Services says it needs specialized foster parents for children in state custody with special needs.

Monday, August 26th 2024, 9:51 am

By: News 9


The State Department of Human Services says they need more families to care for foster children with special needs.

Oklahoma has about 450 children in need of specialized foster care, which is about 10% of the total number of children in state custody.

Right now, DHS only has around 70 families approved to be specialized foster parents.

