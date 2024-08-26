No Arrests One Year After Deadly Choctaw Shooting

On Aug. 25, 2023, police responded to a shooting at Choctaw High School during its season opener football matchup against Del City.

According to investigators, a fight erupted into a shooting that killed 16-year-old Cordea Carter.

Off-duty officers at the game working security for Mid-Del Schools responded first to the incident. One officer shot 43-year-old Demetrize Carter in the chest, believing he had a gun. Carter shares no relation to the 16-year-old who died.

His attorney, Billy Clark, maintains his client did not have a gun and was trying to help.

But Gary James, an attorney for the officer, argued it was a legal and justified use of force because the officer perceived 43-year-old Carter had a gun and was going to shoot officers. James alleges the officer's body camera reflects the perceived threat.

News 9 has pushed for access to the body camera footage, but cannot independently verify any details allegedly represented in the video. Del City Police, Choctaw Police, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma County District Attorney have all declined to share copies of any evidence.

A grand jury has been empaneled for nearly a year to investigate an officer-involved shooting resulting in a death in Oklahoma County. In April, the grand jury released a report recommending no charges be filed against the Del City officer. It also issued recommendations for law enforcement agencies, including improved handling of evidence and a review of body camera policies. Investigators have not shared if or how those recommendations reflect any failures or shortcomings in how the investigation has been conducted.

In January, the District Attorney dismissed a murder charge without prejudice against a juvenile previously accused of killing 16-year-old Carter. The DA's office cited a lack of evidence and witnesses.

Following the grand jury's report, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced in April its investigation into the officer-involved portion of the shooting was closed. However, the criminal investigation remains open and is led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Choctaw Police.

Choctaw Chief Kelly Marshall said she believes there is still a chance for the case to be solved. No other arrests have been made, and no new suspects have been publicly named.

Marshall asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact her agency or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.