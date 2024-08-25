Drone Video: Firefighters Battle Vacant Hotel Fire In SE Oklahoma City

Drone video shows OKC firefighters battling a three-alarm fire at the Rodeway Inn Hotel on Sunday.

By: News 9

The Rodeway Inn Hotel in SE Oklahoma City caught fire Sunday morning, leading to extensive damage to the building.

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m. where the flames quickly grew to a three-alarm fire.

Bob Mills Drone 9 was overhead as the fire spread and firefighters worked to control the flames.

The fire spread throughout the entire building, collapsing the top floor. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.