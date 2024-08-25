Fire Destroys Vacant Hotel In SE Oklahoma City

A three-alarm fire destroyed the Rodeway Inn hotels near SE 66th and Eastern on Sunday.

Sunday, August 25th 2024, 10:06 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A fire destroyed the vacant Rodeway Inn in SE Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to the scene near SE 66th and Eastern around 7:20 a.m. and the fire has continued to burn past 10 a.m.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen pouring from the building, which has caught fire several times in the past few months.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was overhead the scene as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

OKCFD said it quickly grew to a three-alarm fire and that crews were fighting the flames from the outside due to the previous damage from fires.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. It's not clear what the cause of the fire is.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

