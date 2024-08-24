1 Stabbed In SW Oklahoma City, Suspect Outstanding

Saturday, August 24th 2024, 6:17 pm
Oklahoma City Police are searching for the person accused of stabbing a man in southwest OKC on Saturday.
Authorities responded to the scene near South May Avenue and SW 25th St. where a man was stabbed.
Oklahoma City Police said this was a domestic incident where a son stabbed his father.
That son is still outstanding.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
August 24th, 2024
August 24th, 2024
July 25th, 2024
August 27th, 2024
August 27th, 2024
August 27th, 2024