1 Stabbed In SW Oklahoma City, Suspect Outstanding

Oklahoma City Police are searching for the person accused of stabbing a man in southwest OKC on Saturday.

By: News 9



Authorities responded to the scene near South May Avenue and SW 25th St. where a man was stabbed.

Oklahoma City Police said this was a domestic incident where a son stabbed his father.

That son is still outstanding.

