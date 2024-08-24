1 Stabbed In SW Oklahoma City, Suspect Outstanding

Oklahoma City Police are searching for the person accused of stabbing a man in southwest OKC on Saturday.

Saturday, August 24th 2024, 6:17 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are searching for the person accused of stabbing a man in southwest OKC on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the scene near South May Avenue and SW 25th St. where a man was stabbed.

Oklahoma City Police said this was a domestic incident where a son stabbed his father.

That son is still outstanding.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 21st, 2024

July 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024