Vacant Home In Mustang Catches Fire, Cause Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating what caused a fully involved house fire at a vacant home in Mustang on Saturday.

Saturday, August 24th 2024, 10:39 am

By: News 9


MUSTANG -

A house fire is under investigation in Mustang on Saturday.

Firefighters said a vacant home near Highway 152 and Richland Road caught fire around 6:30 a.m.

Oklahoma City Fire said it was fully involved and listed for sale, but nobody was inside.

Crews are still at the scene this morning putting out hot spots.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.

