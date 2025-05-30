Lawmakers override majority of Gov. Stitt's vetoes, as legislative session ends

Oklahoma lawmakers work past midnight, overriding majority of Gov. Stitt's vetoes in intense legislative session.

By: Haley Hetrick

State lawmakers have officially wrapped up the legislative session after a 15-hour back-and-forth late Thursday.

Lawmakers worked past midnight to override the majority of Gov. Kevin Stitt's 68 vetoes. Some say they had a cordial conversation with Stitt all week on what to, and not to override.

There was a mood shift last night after Stitt posted a video to social media. In the video, the governor called out lawmakers for considering overriding his vetoes.

"When [20]26 comes up, you gotta know how these people vote," Stitt said in the video. "Are they voting for bigger government and to override the governor's vetoes?"

"We were pretty frustrated with that video that came out so I told my team, 'We did our part, we tried to have conversations with the executive branch, now if we have 2/3 votes, were going to put it up,'" said House Speaker Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R).

The state senate was stalled for five hours Thursday night as lawmakers worked to get to the 32 votes needed to finalize the override of a national guard bill.

"One-hour turned to two-hours turned to five hours ... but at the end of the day we were able to get the votes that we needed to move that bill forward," said Senate Pro Tem, Lonnie Paxton (R).

After the stalling, both chambers moved quickly to override around 50 vetoes, including legislation to allow state money to be used for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People investigations, and to require coverage of mammograms

"Just such a huge win for Oklahoma women for healthcare in Oklahoma," said House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson (D).