Oklahoma City Police Release Video Of Deadly Police Shooting

Newly released video shows a deadly police shooting that happened on Aug. 2 in southeast Oklahoma City near Southeast 74th Street and South Sooner Road.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said its officers responded to a mental health call around 3 a.m. when the department said its officers encountered a man with a gun threatening suicide.

Officers spoke with 47-year-old Brandon Lena for an hour, attempting to get him to put down a gun.

In the video released Friday, officers can be heard asking, "Brandon, put the gun down," and telling other officers "looks like he's pointing it at you."

After attempts to negotiate, the department said officers attempted non-lethal force to get Lena to comply with their commands.

"He's trying suicide by cop for sure dude," one officer says to another in the video.

Near the end of the video, officers made another attempt at non-lethal force. However, the department video zooms in on an area that the department said depicts Lena pointing his gun at officers. At that time officers shot and Killed Lena, who died at the scene.

OCPD said the three officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Per a 2023 policy from the Oklahoma County District Attorney, a grand jury will evaluate the officers' use of deadly force.